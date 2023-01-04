Kohat District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani requests Ulema to help police eradicate social evils

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Kohat District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani on Wednesday requested religious scholars to help and support government institutions in maintaining law and order and promoting sectarian harmony.

He was talking to a delegation of religious scholars from across the district which called on him today in his office. The delegation was led by District Khateeb Shafiullah and comprising leading religious personalities representing various schools of religious thought.

District Police Chief Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani urged members of the delegation to play a more effective role in the reformation of the society. He said that the goal of police is to enforce law and make the society live in peace and the Ulema share the aim of police to some extent.

The DPO said that the purpose of the meeting with religious scholars is to eliminate social evils and to protect the future of the young generation from immoral and harmful activities.