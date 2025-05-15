Kohat District Prepares For Day Of Thanksgiving Celebrations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:36 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram on Thursday regarding the Day of Thanksgiving, in which the District Khatib Kohat and other scholars and Muftis of Kohat district participated.
The meeting reviewed in detail the activities and events to be organized across the district on the occasion of the Day of Thanksgiving and finalized the arrangements for them.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner of Kohat said that the Day of Thanksgiving is a practical demonstration of national spirit, unity, and patriotism, which should be celebrated with full dignity and respect.
After the Fajr prayer, Quran recitation and collective prayers will be offered in major mosques across the district, in which prayers will be offered for the security, development, and prosperity of the country.
On the occasion of the Day of Thanksgiving, the Friday sermons will emphasize gratitude, unity, and national responsibilities.
On the day of Thanksgiving, a minute of national silence will be observed at 10:00 am so that the nation can collectively express gratitude.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued orders to make these celebrations meaningful. He said that the district administration will provide all possible support so that this day proves to be a source of pride and a memorable one for the people.
