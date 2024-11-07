Kohat District Vigilance Committee holds review meeting on child labor, trafficking

Commissioner, Abdul Akram chaired a review meeting of the District Vigilance Committee on child labor and trafficking in Kohat, on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Abdul Akram chaired a review meeting of the District Vigilance Committee on child labor and trafficking in Kohat, on Thursday.

According to the DC Office, during the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner focused on strategies to prevent forced labor and human trafficking particularly concerning young children.

An action plan was developed to enhance collaboration among departments aimed at identifying individuals involved in child labor with the goal of pursuing legal action against them.

For any information related to this issue, the public can contact the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Control Room at the following phone numbers:

1. **Phone No. 0922920268**

2. **Phone No. 0922920032**

The meeting included participation from key officials including the Additional Assistant Commissioner Dara, the Assistant Director of Labour, the Public Prosecutor and the Assistant Director for Afghan Refugees along with representatives from various relevant departments.

