Kohat Division MNAs, MPAs Lauds Increase In Gas Royalty

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The elected representatives of Kohat Division have appreciated the decision of provincial government to increase gas royalty from 10 % to 15 %.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ministers Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate, Major (R) Muhammad Sajjad Barkwal, Members of National Assembly Shehryar Afridi, Shahid Khattak, Yousaf Khan and Members of Provincial Assembly Shafi Jan, Daud Afridi, Khurshid Khattak and Shah Turab Khan Bangash belonging from the districts of Kohat, Karak and Hangu of Kohat Division have wholeheartedly thanks the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur for enhancing the gas royalty from 10% to 15% as per the wishes of the people Kohat.

They termed the enhancement as first step towards the development of Kohat Division of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They said that this initiative of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur shows his determination to give rights to southern districts.

It is to be mentioned here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf had made a clean sweep in Kohat Division, which has been rewarded in the form of an increase in royalty. They hoped that under the leadership of Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will achieve the goal of progress and prosperity within short time.

