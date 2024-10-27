Kohat Division Observes Kashmir Black Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the entire Kohat division also observed 27th October as Kashmir Black Day, highlighting India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir under the in 1948.
The main event in this regard was organized in District Council Hall in which Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah participated as a chief guest. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the ceremony.
Students presented speeches and poems on the occasion.
Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner Kohat Motasim Billah Shah said that the government and people of Pakistan will continue their moral, political and diplomatic support till the independence of Kashmir. He said the day is not far when Kashmiris will break the chains of oppression and breathe in free air of their own will.
Later, a walk was organized in which slogans were raised in favour of the brothers and sisters of Occupied Kashmir and the United Nations demanded a fair solution to this long-standing issue.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiris in KP observe Black Day against India's illegal occupation2 minutes ago
-
Ceremony regarding World White Cane Day held2 minutes ago
-
District admin organizes rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris2 minutes ago
-
Govt employees directed to avoid unnecessary travelling on three major roads of DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court3 minutes ago
-
'Civilized nations must show seriousness on IIOJK issue'; says CM Murad3 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary secretary highlights Sargodha local industries' potential12 minutes ago
-
Four regional directorates to oversee healthcare management12 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment essential for development: Iftikhar Malik13 minutes ago
-
Kisan Ittehad demands independent commission to decide crop prices23 minutes ago
-
Sukkur observes Oct 27 as 'Black Day', solidarity rally held23 minutes ago
-
Sukkur observes Oct 27 as 'Black Day'23 minutes ago