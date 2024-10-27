Open Menu

Kohat Division Observes Kashmir Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Like other parts of the country, the entire Kohat division also observed 27th October as Kashmir Black Day, highlighting India’s illegal occupation of Kashmir under the in 1948.

The main event in this regard was organized in District Council Hall in which Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Motasim Billah Shah participated as a chief guest. A large number of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the ceremony.

Students presented speeches and poems on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Commissioner Kohat Motasim Billah Shah said that the government and people of Pakistan will continue their moral, political and diplomatic support till the independence of Kashmir. He said the day is not far when Kashmiris will break the chains of oppression and breathe in free air of their own will.

Later, a walk was organized in which slogans were raised in favour of the brothers and sisters of Occupied Kashmir and the United Nations demanded a fair solution to this long-standing issue.

