Kohat Division Takes Leap In Education With Inauguration Of Higher Secondary School Building
Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2025 | 09:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A grand ceremony was held on Wednesday at Government High school Billi Tang to mark the inauguration of the Higher Secondary School Building, attended by distinguished guests including Commissioner Kohat Division Mr. Mutasim Billah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr.
Abdul Akram, and District education Officers.
The event featured discussions on development projects, educational facilities, and solutions to public problems, highlighting the administration's commitment to progress. Area elders welcomed the inauguration, hailing it as a significant step towards educational development.
