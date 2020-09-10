UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohat Division To Get Rs.3bn In Head Of Oil & Gas Royalty

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:11 PM

Kohat Division to get Rs.3bn in head of oil & gas royalty

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that Kohat Division of the province will get an amount of Rs.3 billion during the current financial year in head of royalty on oil and gas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that Kohat Division of the province will get an amount of Rs.3 billion during the current financial year in head of royalty on oil and gas.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding oil and gas royalty of Kohat Division. Besides, Minister of State for Anti-Narcotics Shehryar Afridi, MNA Shahid Khattak, Special Assistant to KP CM, Zahoor Shakir, elected public representatives from Kohat, Karak and Hangu other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister told the participants that during the current financial year Kohat Division will get Rs.

3 billion in head of royalty on oil and gas while arrears will also be released soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State, Shehryar Afridi was of the view that southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have huge reserves of natural resources and their better utilization can put the country on the path of progress and development.

He appreciated the outstanding arrangements made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government during Corona pandemic while Health Department under the leadership of Taimur Saleem Jhagra has also shown excellent performance.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil Hangu Kohat Progress Karak Gas Afridi From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

29 minutes ago

Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister calls on COAS; lauds P ..

2 minutes ago

FATF legislation to be in accordance with Constitu ..

2 minutes ago

No compromise on quality, pace of ongoing schemes: ..

2 minutes ago

North Korean Focus on COVID-19 Helps Maintain Calm ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's RDIF Says Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Tria ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.