Kohat Division to get Rs.3bn in head of oil & gas royalty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance, Taimur Saleem Jhagra Thursday said that Kohat Division of the province will get an amount of Rs.3 billion during the current financial year in head of royalty on oil and gas.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding oil and gas royalty of Kohat Division. Besides, Minister of State for Anti-Narcotics Shehryar Afridi, MNA Shahid Khattak, Special Assistant to KP CM, Zahoor Shakir, elected public representatives from Kohat, Karak and Hangu other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister told the participants that during the current financial year Kohat Division will get Rs.

3 billion in head of royalty on oil and gas while arrears will also be released soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister of State, Shehryar Afridi was of the view that southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have huge reserves of natural resources and their better utilization can put the country on the path of progress and development.

He appreciated the outstanding arrangements made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government during Corona pandemic while Health Department under the leadership of Taimur Saleem Jhagra has also shown excellent performance.