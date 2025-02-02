Kohat Education Board gears up for transparent Matriculation exams

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Kohat Education board, led by Chairman Imtiaz Ayub, is taking comprehensive measures to ensure transparent and cheating-free Matriculation Annual Examinations in 2025.

In this regard, a special meeting was held with principals and representatives of degree and postgraduate colleges in Kohat Division to discuss strategies for maintaining examination integrity.

During the meeting, Chairman Ayub emphasized that preventing cheating is a collective responsibility and stressed the importance of institutions playing their part in ensuring transparency.

He also announced that a comprehensive strategy is being implemented, involving consultative meetings with educational institutions, district administration, and security agencies.

During the meeting, it was decided that examination facilities will be provided in nearest government and semi-government institutions and strict legal action will be taken against those who attempt to disrupt the examination process.

On this occasion, Chairman Ayub urged all stakeholders to work together to establish a strong and transparent education system, emphasizing that transparency and honesty in examinations are essential for creating a better society.

/378