Kohat education board set for major overhaul

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A high-profile meeting on Saturday was held between Khairullah Hawari, former Provincial President of Teachers' Union of Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Zahidullah Shah, and Malik Maqsood Anwar, Controller of Kohat Education Board.

The meeting aimed to explore collaborative efforts to elevate the performance of the Kohat Education Board.

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of the Board's innovative measures was conducted, with participants expressing deep interest in the positive outcomes.

The team led by Chairman Imtiaz Ayub and Controller Malik Maqsood Anwar was lauded for their tireless efforts and dedication to enhancing education standards.

The meeting highlighted the Board's revolutionary steps towards transparency and innovation in the examination system, which have been instrumental in adapting the existing education system to modern requirements. These efforts are expected to guarantee a brighter future for students.

Khairullah Hawari also praised the exceptional performance of the Kohat Education board administration, emphasizing the need for continued revolutionary steps to drive educational development. The meeting concluded with a commitment to collaborative efforts, paving the way for new possibilities in education and ensuring the best educational environment for students and teachers.

