Kohat Food Authority Checked Vehicles Carrying Food

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Kohat Food Authority checked vehicles carrying food

Kohat Halal Food Authority checked all vehicles carrying food through a modern testing laboratory on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Kohat Halal Food Authority checked all vehicles carrying food through a modern testing laboratory on Thursday.

According to DC office, under the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program and on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, the Authority's team blockaded Khushalgarh check post and checked all vehicles carrying food through a modern mobile testing laboratory.

One vehicle was given a warning for using a prohibited drum while the others were issued directions.

Similarly, the Authority also fined a hotel owner for extremely poor sanitation in Khushalgarh.

APP/azq/378

