Kohat Food Department Cracks Down On Illegal Food Vendors
Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Assistant Food Controller on Tuesday, conducted a raid on various restaurants, bakeries, ovens, and grocery shops in Kohat Bazaar to ensure the provision of good quality food to the public.
According to details issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul visited the market and inspected various restaurants, bakers, ovens, vegetables and fruits, and grocery shops on the directions of DC Dr Azmatullah Wazir.
The operation was carried out to ensure standards of food according to the health standards.
During the raid, several vendors were found selling expired and unhygienic food.
The vendors were fined and food was confiscated. In addition, the Assistant Food Controller issued a warning to all vendors in Kohat Bazaar to sell food that meets the health standards.
He further said that the Food Department will continue to crack down on illegal food vendors to ensure that the people of Kohat have access to safe and healthy food.
APP/azq
Recent Stories
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Alvi writes to Swiss President for gift of documents related to Quaid-i-Azam’s brother38 seconds ago
-
BISP launches Whatsapp channel to disseminate authentic information47 seconds ago
-
Birth anniversary of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz observed50 seconds ago
-
Mansehra police arrests three-member car lifting gang53 seconds ago
-
Dera police seize NCP items worth Rs 2.8 mln11 minutes ago
-
Two suspects of hundi held; foreign currency recovered11 minutes ago
-
665 centers for Kanz-ul-Madaris Board exams with 112,000 students21 minutes ago
-
Job fair & industrial expo from Feb 2821 minutes ago
-
Four people injured in firing incident in Karachi31 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide after killing wife, four children in Chakwal41 minutes ago
-
Excise dept provides civic facilities under ICT doorstep initiative at Kachnar Park1 hour ago
-
AJK to observe 51st death anniversary of Kashmiri Martyrs of London1 hour ago