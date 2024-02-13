Open Menu

Kohat Food Department Cracks Down On Illegal Food Vendors

Faizan Hashmi Published February 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Kohat Food Department cracks down on illegal food vendors

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Assistant Food Controller on Tuesday, conducted a raid on various restaurants, bakeries, ovens, and grocery shops in Kohat Bazaar to ensure the provision of good quality food to the public.

According to details issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul visited the market and inspected various restaurants, bakers, ovens, vegetables and fruits, and grocery shops on the directions of DC Dr Azmatullah Wazir.

The operation was carried out to ensure standards of food according to the health standards.

During the raid, several vendors were found selling expired and unhygienic food.

The vendors were fined and food was confiscated. In addition, the Assistant Food Controller issued a warning to all vendors in Kohat Bazaar to sell food that meets the health standards.

He further said that the Food Department will continue to crack down on illegal food vendors to ensure that the people of Kohat have access to safe and healthy food.

APP/azq

Related Topics

Kohat Market All

Recent Stories

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamab ..

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

1 hour ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

2 hours ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

3 hours ago
 

 

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

20 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan