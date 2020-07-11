Kohat Food Safety Authority sealed two warehouses of counterfeit drinks

The Food Safety Authority (FSA) Kohat on Friday sealed off two warehouses in response to a tip-off in which about 2,000 cartons of counterfeit drinks labeled with multinational brands were seized

The drinks were to be supplied to Lachi and other remote areas of the district, the officials of the FSA informed the media men during their raid on the warehouses.