UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kohat Food Safety Authority Sealed Two Warehouses Of Counterfeit Drinks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 12:28 AM

Kohat Food Safety Authority sealed two warehouses of counterfeit drinks

The Food Safety Authority (FSA) Kohat on Friday sealed off two warehouses in response to a tip-off in which about 2,000 cartons of counterfeit drinks labeled with multinational brands were seized

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The food Safety Authority (FSA) Kohat on Friday sealed off two warehouses in response to a tip-off in which about 2,000 cartons of counterfeit drinks labeled with multinational brands were seized.

The drinks were to be supplied to Lachi and other remote areas of the district, the officials of the FSA informed the media men during their raid on the warehouses.

Related Topics

Kohat Media

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

2 hours ago

US stocks mostly up but volatile amid COVID-19 wor ..

3 minutes ago

Chelsea midfielder Gilmour suffers major injury bl ..

3 minutes ago

Financial aid provided to families of factory work ..

3 minutes ago

Foreigners Arriving in Russia Should Present COVID ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.