Kohat Food Safety Team Inspects KDA Bazaar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:13 PM
The Food Safety Team from Kohat conducted a comprehensive inspection of various food shops at KDA Bazaar on Friday
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Food Safety Team from Kohat conducted a comprehensive inspection of various food shops at KDA Bazaar on Friday.
This initiative, carried out under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program and guided by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, is a pivotal step to guarantee stringent food safety and hygiene standards in the area.
During the inspection, the team took corrective actions, imposing fines on a shopkeeper for stocking a significant quantity of expired juice.
In addition, improvement notices were issued to other establishments to rectify any identified shortcomings promptly.
This proactive approach is part of the ongoing commitment to safeguard public health and ensure the well-being of the community.
The Food Safety and Halal Food Authority team remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards in food safety, contributing to a healthier and safer environment for residents and visitors alike.
APP/azq/378
