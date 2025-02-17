Kohat gears up for Polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) A crucial meeting was held in Kohat, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Monday, to discuss the upcoming polio campaign scheduled to start on February 24, 2025, at Urban-3 and Afghan Refugee Camps.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General and officials from the Health Department, who reviewed preparations and past performance in detail.

To ensure the campaign's success, the Deputy Commissioner directed authorities to create a comprehensive micro plan, aiming to vaccinate every child in the targeted areas.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with polio teams and ensure their children receive the vaccine, stressing that joint efforts are necessary to eradicate polio from Kohat.

