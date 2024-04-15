Open Menu

Kohat Gears Up For Smooth Conduct Of PK-91 By-elections

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Kohat gears up for smooth conduct of PK-91 by-elections

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) A meeting regarding the peaceful conduct of by-elections in constituency PK 91 under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat held here on Monday.

According to DC Office, the meeting held under the chairmanship of Azmatullah Wazir delved into the critical issues surrounding the security arrangements for the by-elections.

Participants discussed the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations and other measures to safeguard the electoral process.

Deputy Commissioner in a firm stance, directed all concerned departments to discharge their duties with utmost diligence, emphasizing the pivotal role of mutual cooperation in facilitating a seamless electoral exercise.

The meeting underscored the unwavering determination of Kohat's administration to uphold the sanctity of the democratic process, ensuring that every citizen's voice is heard and their fundamental right to vote is safeguarded.

