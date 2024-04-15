Kohat Gears Up For Smooth Conduct Of PK-91 By-elections
Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2024 | 06:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) A meeting regarding the peaceful conduct of by-elections in constituency PK 91 under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat held here on Monday.
According to DC Office, the meeting held under the chairmanship of Azmatullah Wazir delved into the critical issues surrounding the security arrangements for the by-elections.
Participants discussed the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations and other measures to safeguard the electoral process.
Deputy Commissioner in a firm stance, directed all concerned departments to discharge their duties with utmost diligence, emphasizing the pivotal role of mutual cooperation in facilitating a seamless electoral exercise.
The meeting underscored the unwavering determination of Kohat's administration to uphold the sanctity of the democratic process, ensuring that every citizen's voice is heard and their fundamental right to vote is safeguarded.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Naqvi suspects India’s involvement in Amir Tamba’s murder
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan poised for economic growth with strong support from Saudi Arabia: Ashrafi35 seconds ago
-
DC awards appreciation certificates for successful Ramazan Package39 seconds ago
-
Bilawal reconciliation proposal vital for betterment of the country: Aamir Paracha46 seconds ago
-
May-9 riots: ATC grants interim bail to Fawad Chaudhry in 4 cases53 seconds ago
-
LWMC completes special waste operation in key areas of city11 minutes ago
-
All set to hold Inter Part-II annual exam11 minutes ago
-
PHA to plant maximum fruit trees in city21 minutes ago
-
Farmers call on DC, discuss wheat procurement matters21 minutes ago
-
PM directs for vital measures to reduce power price per unit for common man51 minutes ago
-
Health department to set up medical camps in flood affected areas51 minutes ago
-
Eight arrested for selling Roti, Naan at high price1 hour ago
-
CM condoles loss of lives in Kallar Kahar accident1 hour ago