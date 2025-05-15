Open Menu

Kohat Holds Grand Ceremony To Pay Tribute To Pakistan Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 11:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A grand ceremony was held in Kohat on Thursday to express solidarity with and pay tribute to the Pakistan Army after Operation "Bunyan Marsus".

The event saw a large turnout, with participants holding national flags and chanting slogans in support of the army.

The special guest of the ceremony was Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram, while the Pakistan Army was represented by Colonel Hidayatullah and Major Arsalan.

Addressing the ceremony, the elders of the area said, "We are Muslims, and we are one for the survival of Pakistan. Whoever stands with the army stands with the truth." The speakers, while mentioning India's global dominance, said, "No one in the world is ready to buy Rafale aircraft now, because Pakistan has not only exposed Indian conspiracies but also crushed the enemy in the field.

Speaking at the ceremony, social figure Haji Sajid islam said, "We are feeling the lack of the Air Force in today's happy gathering, because India's sleep was actually forbidden by these same hawks. By hacking modern systems like Cyber Command and Space Command, our Air Force surprised the enemy so much that the world was stunned. We stand by our Pakistan Army and will always stand by it."

In his address, DC Abdul Akram expressed that defeating India is not only a military victory but also a victory of faith, unity and sacrifice.

