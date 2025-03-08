Kohat Hosts Inaugural Scrabble Championship
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 11:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The City school, Kohat Campus, on Saturday hosted the first-ever Scrabble Championship in the region, under the auspices of the Regional sports Office Kohat Division.
Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki and Muhammad Waqar, coordinator of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Scrabble Association, graced the occasion as special guests on this occasion.
Outstanding performers were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals, along with certificates and commemorative shields.
Anwar Kamal Barki emphasized the significance of educational and mental games like Scrabble, highlighting their role in enhancing intelligence, vocabulary, decision-making skills, and creative and logical thinking abilities.
He announced plans to organize more Scrabble competitions in government and private schools, madrasas, colleges, and universities across Kohat, ensuring that children from all backgrounds can benefit from this mentally stimulating game.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Liverpool defeat Southampton, extend Premier League lead
Abdullah bin Zayed meets leaders, employees of government entities at Barzat Abu ..
Arab Parliament supports Arab women's empowerment initiatives
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Dubai makes dream come true for 9-year-old Finnish girl battling cancer
Mansour bin Zayed attends Ramadan Iftar banquet hosted by Sultan bin Hamdan
Arab League condemns violence targeting government forces, civilians in Syria
France, Germany, Italy, UK back Arab plan for Gaza reconstruction
Irthi: Empowering women in creative industries
GCC inflation stood at 1.7 percent at end of October 2024: GCC-Stat
Emirati seeds make historic entry into Svalbard Global Seed Vault
Sharjah Institute for Heritage inaugurates ‘Heritage Nights’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat hosts inaugural scrabble championship6 minutes ago
-
Food security top priority of govt: Rana Tanveer6 minutes ago
-
Women empowerment is indispensable for the uplift and prosperity of any society: AJK President, PM16 minutes ago
-
MOFA condoles passing of Dr Riffat Hussain16 minutes ago
-
Women should aware about their fundamental rights: Farah Shah16 minutes ago
-
State-run AIMS Teaching Hospital serves quick Medicare to 8000 patients in one month16 minutes ago
-
International Women’s Day celebrated in Nawabshah16 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison16 minutes ago
-
Complaining of unpaid salaries workers of Hyderabad Water Sanitation Board to suspend water supply26 minutes ago
-
AJK observes World Women Day with renewed resolve to ensure women's empowerment in all spheres of li ..26 minutes ago
-
DPM reaffirms support for Palestine26 minutes ago
-
Kohat university unveils State-of-the-Art Physio rehabilitation center26 minutes ago