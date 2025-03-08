Open Menu

Kohat Hosts Inaugural Scrabble Championship

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Kohat hosts inaugural scrabble championship

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) The City school, Kohat Campus, on Saturday hosted the first-ever Scrabble Championship in the region, under the auspices of the Regional sports Office Kohat Division.

Regional Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Barki and Muhammad Waqar, coordinator of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Scrabble Association, graced the occasion as special guests on this occasion.

Outstanding performers were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals, along with certificates and commemorative shields.

Anwar Kamal Barki emphasized the significance of educational and mental games like Scrabble, highlighting their role in enhancing intelligence, vocabulary, decision-making skills, and creative and logical thinking abilities.

He announced plans to organize more Scrabble competitions in government and private schools, madrasas, colleges, and universities across Kohat, ensuring that children from all backgrounds can benefit from this mentally stimulating game.

APP/azq/378

