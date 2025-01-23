Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change

District Administration of Kohat on Thursday launched a comprehensive tree plantation campaign under the public agenda of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The campaign aims to promote environmental sustainability and ensure a healthier future for the region

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram, was attended by top officials from the Agriculture Department, Forest Department, and other concerned authorities.

The meeting emphasized the crucial role of tree plantation in addressing climate change and directed all stakeholders to utilize existing resources to make the campaign a success.

DC Kohat issued special orders for the plantation of trees at tourist spots, educational institutions, housing societies, and other suitable locations. This initiative is part of a larger effort to raise awareness about environmental conservation and promote community involvement in protecting the region's natural resources.

Similar tree plantation drives have been launched in the past, including the "Pak-China Friendship Tree Plantation Campaign" and the "Green and Clean Pakistan" program, which aimed to plant thousands of saplings across the region.

