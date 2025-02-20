Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss the plantation campaign, a key initiative under Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Ameen Gandapur's public agenda

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss the plantation campaign, a key initiative under Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Ameen Gandapur's public agenda.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including Tehsil Chairman Gumbat Mr. Sajid Iqbal and representatives from the Forest Department, Agriculture Department, and other concerned institutions.

Emphasizing the campaign's importance, Deputy Commissioner Akram stressed that combating climate change requires collective efforts from the district administration, forest department, and other institutions.

He directed officials to utilize existing resources to ensure the campaign's success.

The meeting outlined plans for tree plantation at tourist spots, educational institutions, and other suitable locations. Deputy Commissioner Akram also appealed to the public to participate actively in the campaign, planting as many trees as possible to create a pollution-free and green environment for future generations.

In a symbolic gesture, saplings were planted, and distributed among landowners and farmers. This initiative is part of the provincial government's broader efforts to plant 2.6 million trees across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the Spring 2025 Tree Plantation Campaign.

APP/azq/378