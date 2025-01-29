Kohat Launches Anti-Polio Campaign
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:28 PM
A crucial meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram on Wednesday, marked the launch of the anti-polio campaign in Kohat
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A crucial meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram on Wednesday, marked the launch of the anti-polio campaign in Kohat.
The meeting was attended by top officials, including the District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, and health department officers.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Akram administered polio drops to children, emphasizing the importance of protecting them from permanent disability.
He also appealed to the public to cooperate with polio teams, stressing that joint efforts are necessary to eradicate the polio virus from Kohat.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
SBA spotlights Sharjah’s literary vision at CIBF 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives official invitation from Indian Prime Minister to v ..
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in ..
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 20 ..
Khawaja, Smith tons power Australia to 330-2 in first Test
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan ..
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign agains ..
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcomin ..
OICCI hosts inaugural Climate Excellence Awards
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project
3 development schemes approved
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Horse riders, photography business shine at Ayubia as snowfall blankets hills in Upper Hazara4 minutes ago
-
Khalil Ahmed elected president BUJ, Ghani Kakar as General Secretary for year 2025-264 minutes ago
-
Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party31 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for enhanced institutional linkages between Parliaments of Pakistan and Ireland5 minutes ago
-
IHC stays trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP regarding alleged campaign against judge5 minutes ago
-
Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood reviews preparations for upcoming events3 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz directs for expeditious work on Ring Road project20 minutes ago
-
Five injured in Karachi road accident20 minutes ago
-
CM to establish PSPA to counter illegal housing societies20 minutes ago
-
Envoys of Angola, Jamaica, Luxembourg, Uruguay, Malta present credentials to President Zardari20 minutes ago
-
Lahore tops list of most polluted cities13 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police launch security audits of sensitive areas13 minutes ago