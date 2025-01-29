Open Menu

Kohat Launches Anti-Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2025 | 08:28 PM

A crucial meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram on Wednesday, marked the launch of the anti-polio campaign in Kohat

The meeting was attended by top officials, including the District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, and health department officers.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Akram administered polio drops to children, emphasizing the importance of protecting them from permanent disability.

He also appealed to the public to cooperate with polio teams, stressing that joint efforts are necessary to eradicate the polio virus from Kohat.

