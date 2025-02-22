Kohat launches anti-Polio drive, aims for eradication

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Hamid Iqbal on Saturday kicked off the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children. Joined by WHO Area Coordinator Dr. Amjad Wazir and UPEC Chairman Haji Safir Muhammad Zahidullah, Iqbal appealed to the public to cooperate with polio teams and ensure children receive the vaccine to prevent permanent disability.

On this occasion, he also emphasized the need for collective efforts to eradicate polio from Kohat.

