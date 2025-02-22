Kohat Launches Anti-Polio Drive, Aims For Eradication
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2025 | 07:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohat Hamid Iqbal on Saturday kicked off the anti-polio campaign by administering polio drops to children. Joined by WHO Area Coordinator Dr. Amjad Wazir and UPEC Chairman Haji Safir Muhammad Zahidullah, Iqbal appealed to the public to cooperate with polio teams and ensure children receive the vaccine to prevent permanent disability.
On this occasion, he also emphasized the need for collective efforts to eradicate polio from Kohat.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM meets local, parliamentary leaders in DG Khan6 minutes ago
-
President for global cooperation to address challenges, ensure inclusive development6 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches anti-Polio drive, aims for eradication6 minutes ago
-
RPO hears people's problems16 minutes ago
-
12 held with drugs, arms16 minutes ago
-
BZU to be fully digitalized in six months: VC16 minutes ago
-
Six power thieves held16 minutes ago
-
65th Railway Inter-Divisional Athletic Championship concludes16 minutes ago
-
Police implementing comprehensive security plan for Champions Trophy: CCPO26 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over loss of lives36 minutes ago
-
Saif seeks cooperation from Kurram communities in ensuring lasting peace46 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police continues crack down on social evils, arrest 12 suspects46 minutes ago