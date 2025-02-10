Open Menu

Kohat Launches 'Cleaning Half Of Faith' Campaign Ahead Of Ramadan"

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 10:46 PM

Kohat launches 'Cleaning Half of Faith' campaign ahead of Ramadan"

A three-week cleanliness drive, "Cleaning Half of Faith," was kicked off in Kohat on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A three-week cleanliness drive, "Cleaning Half of Faith," was kicked off in Kohat on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Monday.

The campaign, launched by TMO Muhammad Shoaib from the old lorry depot, aims to rid the city and rural areas of garbage piles and debris.

As part of this initiative, a special campaign will focus on cleaning garbage from road sides. Additionally, the old lorry depot, Sasta Bazaar and slaughterhouse will receive daily cleaning attention.

Chief Officer Muhammad Waqas and Head Clerk Tahirullah were present at the launch, underscoring the administration's commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment in Kohat.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

PTI founder seeking NRO: Advisor to Prime Minister ..

PTI founder seeking NRO: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aq ..

51 seconds ago
 SLA announce to celebrate 14th February as the day ..

SLA announce to celebrate 14th February as the day of love for Sindhi language

53 seconds ago
 Nasrat Division canals to be closed till February ..

Nasrat Division canals to be closed till February 12

54 seconds ago
 Over 100 Pakistani IT companies participating in L ..

Over 100 Pakistani IT companies participating in LEAP 2025

56 seconds ago
 KP law minister calls for improved public services

KP law minister calls for improved public services

57 seconds ago
 Two drug peddlers arrested with hashish, liquor

Two drug peddlers arrested with hashish, liquor

43 seconds ago
Pakistan recognizes blue economy as a key pillar o ..

Pakistan recognizes blue economy as a key pillar of national development agenda ..

45 seconds ago
 Kohat launches 'Cleaning Half of Faith' campaign a ..

Kohat launches 'Cleaning Half of Faith' campaign ahead of Ramadan"

46 seconds ago
 Mohammad Sultan wins Mr Rawalpindi in Bodybuilding ..

Mohammad Sultan wins Mr Rawalpindi in Bodybuilding Competition

48 seconds ago
 RWO president, general secretary meet DC

RWO president, general secretary meet DC

50 seconds ago
 UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests ..

UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid welcome guests of World Governments Summit 20 ..

32 minutes ago
 10,000 vehicles fined Rs 9.4m for violating traffi ..

10,000 vehicles fined Rs 9.4m for violating traffic rules in January

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan