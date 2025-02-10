Kohat Launches 'Cleaning Half Of Faith' Campaign Ahead Of Ramadan"
Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2025 | 10:46 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A three-week cleanliness drive, "Cleaning Half of Faith," was kicked off in Kohat on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Monday.
The campaign, launched by TMO Muhammad Shoaib from the old lorry depot, aims to rid the city and rural areas of garbage piles and debris.
As part of this initiative, a special campaign will focus on cleaning garbage from road sides. Additionally, the old lorry depot, Sasta Bazaar and slaughterhouse will receive daily cleaning attention.
Chief Officer Muhammad Waqas and Head Clerk Tahirullah were present at the launch, underscoring the administration's commitment to maintaining a clean and healthy environment in Kohat.
