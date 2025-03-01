Open Menu

Kohat Launches 'Green Growth Strategy' With Billion Tree Plus Plantation Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Kohat launches 'Green Growth Strategy' with billion tree plus plantation campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) A grand ceremony on Saturday was held at the Department of Agriculture, Extension Division, Kohat Office to kick off the "Green Growth Strategy billion Tree Plus" plantation campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali, District Director Agriculture Dr. Shakirullah, government officers, landowners, and farmers attended the event, emphasizing the importance of the campaign.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Chitrali stressed that trees are vital for environmental protection and natural resource sustainability, urging participants to actively engage in the campaign.

He also highlighted the severe environmental challenges posed by climate change, making plantation indispensable.

District Director Agriculture Dr. Shakirullah noted the close relationship between agriculture and plantation, emphasizing trees' role in maintaining soil fertility, purifying the air, and conserving natural resources.

He encouraged farmers and landowners to plant more trees and promote plantation in residential and agricultural areas.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of useful fruit plants among landowners, marking a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future for Kohat.

APP/azq/378

