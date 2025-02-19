Open Menu

Kohat Launches Massive Vaccination Drive Against Deadly 'Tabaq' Disease

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 12:05 AM

A special vaccination campaign has been launched in Kohat district to prevent the spread of the deadly animal disease "Tabaq"

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A special vaccination campaign has been launched in Kohat district to prevent the spread of the deadly animal disease "Tabaq". The campaign, initiated on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Karim Chitrali, aims to vaccinate cattle door-to-door in various villages and suburbs of Kohat, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Kohat on Tuesday.

Under the supervision of District Director Livestock Dr Asif Junaid, the campaign has already vaccinated over 31,000 animals, significantly reducing the spread of the disease. The Livestock Department, in cooperation with the Director General Livestock and Deputy Commissioner Kohat, is working tirelessly to protect the animals from this deadly disease.

During the campaign, Dr Junaid praised the dedication and hard work of the Livestock Department staff and farmers, stating that timely vaccination has largely controlled the disease in Kohat. The department plans to continue such preventive measures in the future.

The farming community has appreciated the government's timely action and expressed hope for more measures to protect livestock health. The Livestock Department has appealed to the public to participate in the campaign and vaccinate their livestock immediately to ensure complete eradication of the disease.

