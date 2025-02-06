Kohat launches plantation campaign to combat climate change

A grand ceremony was held on Thursday at the Department of Agriculture, Extension Department, Kohat Office, marking the launch of a comprehensive plantation campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) A grand ceremony was held on Thursday at the Department of Agriculture, Extension Department, Kohat Office, marking the launch of a comprehensive plantation campaign.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Nimra Owais, and District Director Agriculture Dr. Shakirullah, as well as landowners and farmers.

The speakers emphasized the significance of the plantation campaign, highlighting the crucial role trees play in protecting the environment, sustaining natural resources, and mitigating the effects of climate change.

Deputy Commissioner urged the public to actively participate in the campaign, encouraging them to plant fruit-bearing trees to make their areas green and lush.

On this occasion, District Director Agriculture Dr. Shakirullah stressed the interconnectedness of agriculture and plantation, noting that trees are essential for maintaining soil fertility, purifying the air, and conserving natural resources.

He instructed farmers and landowners to promote plantation in both residential and agricultural areas.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of useful fruit-bearing plants among landowners, marking a positive step towards a greener and more sustainable future for Kohat.

