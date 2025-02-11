Kohat Launches Tree Plantation Campaign
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A tree plantation campaign on Tuesday was launched in Tehsil Lachi, Kohat, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram.
Assistant Commissioner Lachi, along with staff from the SDFO and Forest Department, formally inaugurated the campaign at the Tehsil Complex Lachi.
During the event, over 2,000 olive saplings were distributed among locals, who were also educated on the importance of trees in enhancing natural beauty and improving the environment.
APP/azq/378
