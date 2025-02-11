Open Menu

Kohat Launches Tree Plantation Campaign

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:46 PM

A tree plantation campaign on Tuesday was launched in Tehsil Lachi, Kohat, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram

Assistant Commissioner Lachi, along with staff from the SDFO and Forest Department, formally inaugurated the campaign at the Tehsil Complex Lachi.

During the event, over 2,000 olive saplings were distributed among locals, who were also educated on the importance of trees in enhancing natural beauty and improving the environment.

