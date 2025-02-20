Kohat launches tree plantation campaign at FATA university to boost environmental beauty

A tree plantation campaign was launched on Thursday at FATA University Darra Adam Khel on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A tree plantation campaign was launched on Thursday at FATA University Darra Adam Khel on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram.

Assistant Commissioner Darra Mr. Amanullah Khan Abbasi inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling, emphasizing the importance of trees in enhancing the natural beauty of the area and improving the environment.

During the campaign, local residents were educated on the significance of tree plantation and encouraged to plant more trees. The administration believes this initiative will play a crucial role in beautifying the area and promoting environmental sustainability.

Representatives from the Agriculture Department, Forest Department, and other concerned officials were present at the event, demonstrating a collaborative effort to promote environmental conservation.

