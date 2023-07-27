Kohat LEA visited sensitive areas during 8th Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Kohat Law Enforcement Agencies officials visited sensitive areas of the district and review the security arrangements on the occasion of the 8th Muharram.

According to details the District Police Officer (DPO) Farhan Khan along with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Azmatullah Wazir and Colonel of Pakistan Army made a detailed visit to the sensitive areas of the city and the passageways of the mourning procession to review the security arrangements on the occasion of the 8th Muharram.

While inspecting the quality of the food provided to the police personnel on duty, he declared it satisfactory.

The army and other security agencies have full cooperation in the security matters of Muharram, and all the administrative agencies shall also perform their responsibilities well.

On the occasion of the 8th of Muharram, a heavy police force was deployed throughout the district and special blockades and plugging points were installed in the city to block the main bazaar and procession routes.

Spokesman of Kohat police has revealed that by providing three-layer security to the mourning procession, unauthorized persons were prohibited from approaching the procession.

The checking was made more stringent by erecting barriers on the roads leading to all the sensitive places including the Imambargahs.

Aerial surveillance of the procession through drone cameras was also conducted and video filming was also arranged.

Armored vehicles were parked at the intersections around the mourning procession and effective patrolling continued throughout the day on the city's highways.

Absolutely no unauthorized person was allowed to stand on the roof or go near the procession.