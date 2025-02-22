Kohat Market Inspection Ensures Fair Prices And Availability Of Essential Commodities
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) District Food Controller Kohat Gulab Gul on Saturday conducted a thorough market inspection, following special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali and Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The inspection aimed to verify prices of essential commodities and ensure their uninterrupted availability.
On this occasion, Gul visited various markets and shops, reviewing prices and quality of food and beverages.
He also checked the availability of basic food items like flour and sugar, expressing satisfaction with the current state.
To prevent artificial inflation and hoarding, Gul directed shopkeepers to sell essential commodities at government-fixed prices.
The district administration assured the public that they are closely monitoring prices and taking all necessary steps to protect consumer rights.
The public appreciated this initiative and hoped for regular inspections to maintain fair prices and availability of essential commodities.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral
Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles
PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability
Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..
IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court
ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall
Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England
Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral
UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications
More Stories From Pakistan
-
351 ITP officers deployed for ICC Champions Trophy traffic plan6 minutes ago
-
ITP take action against 7,883 wrong parking violators6 minutes ago
-
Police intensify snap checking In DIKhan6 minutes ago
-
Kohat market inspection ensures fair prices and availability of essential commodities6 minutes ago
-
Spring Plantation Drive begins, 1,540 trees planted in Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
PM meets local, parliamentary leaders in DG Khan16 minutes ago
-
President for global cooperation to address challenges, ensure inclusive development16 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches anti-Polio drive, aims for eradication16 minutes ago
-
RPO hears people's problems26 minutes ago
-
12 held with drugs, arms26 minutes ago
-
BZU to be fully digitalized in six months: VC26 minutes ago
-
Six power thieves held26 minutes ago