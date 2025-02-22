Open Menu

Kohat Market Inspection Ensures Fair Prices And Availability Of Essential Commodities

Published February 22, 2025

Kohat market inspection ensures fair prices and availability of essential commodities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) District Food Controller Kohat Gulab Gul on Saturday conducted a thorough market inspection, following special instructions from Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali and Director Food Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The inspection aimed to verify prices of essential commodities and ensure their uninterrupted availability.

On this occasion, Gul visited various markets and shops, reviewing prices and quality of food and beverages.

He also checked the availability of basic food items like flour and sugar, expressing satisfaction with the current state.

To prevent artificial inflation and hoarding, Gul directed shopkeepers to sell essential commodities at government-fixed prices.

The district administration assured the public that they are closely monitoring prices and taking all necessary steps to protect consumer rights.

The public appreciated this initiative and hoped for regular inspections to maintain fair prices and availability of essential commodities.

