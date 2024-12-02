Kohat Meeting Addresses Public Concerns, MPA Dawood Khan Afridi
Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dawood Khan Afridi chaired a meeting to discuss the pressing issues faced by the residents of Kharmatoo and surrounding areas.
According to DC office, the meeting was held on Monday at the Deputy Commissioner Office in Kohatand it was attended by esteemed officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal, District Officer Social Welfare Amjad Afridi, and representatives from the MOL Company, along with local elders.
During the meeting, area elders presented an overview of the current situation and highlighted the problems faced by the community.
Dawood emphasized that providing basic facilities to the people is of utmost importance and that any negligence in this regard would be unacceptable. He stressed the need for prompt resolution of the issues and instructed the concerned authorities to ensure a steady water and gas supply, as well as set a timeline for completing road repair work and other pending tasks.
This meeting marks a significant step towards addressing the grievances of the local community and ensuring their access to basic amenities.
