Open Menu

Kohat Officials Hold Meeting To Review Polio Vaccination Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Kohat officials hold meeting to review polio vaccination campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Thursday chaired a meeting on the third day of the polio campaign in Kohat, urging officials to ensure its success.

According to DC Office, The meeting attended by key officials including the District Police Officer and health department representatives, focused on strategies to achieve the campaign's goals.

Deputy Commissioner Akram reviewed the campaign's objectives and provided guidance to ensure its effectiveness in the coming days.

He urged the community in Kohat district to vaccinate their children against polio to prevent lifelong disabilities and to work with vaccination teams to help eliminate the virus.

The campaign aims to protect children’s health and eradicate polio from the region.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Polio Kohat From

Recent Stories

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leade ..

IHC suspends physical remand of arrested PTI leaders

16 minutes ago
 Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored ..

Access to X, previously known as Twitter, restored in Pakistan, PTA Tells SHC

2 hours ago
 Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakista ..

Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain

3 hours ago
 Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan ..

Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..

3 hours ago
 Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student ..

Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of op ..

Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition

1 day ago
 Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economi ..

Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms

1 day ago
 Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the ..

Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!

1 day ago
 Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

1 day ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan