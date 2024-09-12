Kohat Officials Hold Meeting To Review Polio Vaccination Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Thursday chaired a meeting on the third day of the polio campaign in Kohat, urging officials to ensure its success.
According to DC Office, The meeting attended by key officials including the District Police Officer and health department representatives, focused on strategies to achieve the campaign's goals.
Deputy Commissioner Akram reviewed the campaign's objectives and provided guidance to ensure its effectiveness in the coming days.
He urged the community in Kohat district to vaccinate their children against polio to prevent lifelong disabilities and to work with vaccination teams to help eliminate the virus.
The campaign aims to protect children’s health and eradicate polio from the region.
