Kohat officials spread Eid cheer at District Hospital, ensure quality care

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah visited the District Headquarters Hospital KDA Kohat on Eid-ul-Fitr, bringing joy and warmth to patients undergoing treatment.

On this occasion, the officials distributed sweets and gifts, extending festive greetings to the hospital's residents.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Akram conducted a thorough review of the hospital's facilities, scrutinizing staff attendance, medicine supply, cleanliness, and other essential services.

He also issued directives to the concerned authorities to provide top-notch facilities, ensuring patients receive the best possible care.

