Open Menu

Kohat Officials Spread Eid Cheer At District Hospital, Ensure Quality Care

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Kohat officials spread Eid cheer at District Hospital, ensure quality care

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and Commissioner Kohat Division Mutasim Billah Shah visited the District Headquarters Hospital KDA Kohat on Eid-ul-Fitr, bringing joy and warmth to patients undergoing treatment.

On this occasion, the officials distributed sweets and gifts, extending festive greetings to the hospital's residents.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Akram conducted a thorough review of the hospital's facilities, scrutinizing staff attendance, medicine supply, cleanliness, and other essential services.

He also issued directives to the concerned authorities to provide top-notch facilities, ensuring patients receive the best possible care.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

9 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

9 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

9 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

9 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

9 hours ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

9 hours ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

9 hours ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan