Kohat – Peshawar Road Opened For Traffic After Negotiations With Protesters

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The KohatPeshawar road near Kohat tunnel was opened for traffic after a successful negotiations among district administration, local elders and protesters.

The road was blocked by relatives and tribesmen of 11 persons who were killed by a rival tribe on an issue of coal mine property in an armed clash in Dara Adamkhel area of district Kohat the other day.

The protesters had placed the dead bodies on the road and blocked it for traffic.

Meanwhile the district administration engaged the local elders, notables of the area and representatives of the protesters and assured them to bring the culprits to justice.

On the request of the Jirga and assurance of the district administration the protesters ended the protest and buried the dead bodies.

