UrduPoint.com

Kohat Petrol Pumps Inspected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Kohat petrol pumps inspected

KOHAT, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) ::Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection District Kohat accompanied by the consumer inspector, inspected different petrol pumps in District Kohat and checked the availability of stocks, rates and prices as well as gauges here on Thursday.

Overall, the situation was found satisfactory. The fuel tank of Attock Petrol at Bannu Road Kohat was found dry. The owner was issued a notice and strictly directed to ensure the availability of stock as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Bannu Petrol Road Kohat Tank Attock Stocks

Recent Stories

Economic Survey for outgoing financial year 2021-2 ..

Economic Survey for outgoing financial year 2021-22 will be launched today

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

12 hours ago
 Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in ..

Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in Balochistan bus accident

12 hours ago
 Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic ..

Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic crisis: Muhammad Zubair

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.