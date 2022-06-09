Kohat petrol pumps inspected

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) ::Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection District Kohat accompanied by the consumer inspector, inspected different petrol pumps in District Kohat and checked the availability of stocks, rates and prices as well as gauges here on Thursday.

Overall, the situation was found satisfactory. The fuel tank of Attock Petrol at Bannu Road Kohat was found dry. The owner was issued a notice and strictly directed to ensure the availability of stock as soon as possible.