Open Menu

Kohat Police Apprehend Attempted Murder Suspect, Recover Weapon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 07:43 PM

Kohat Police apprehend attempted murder suspect, recover weapon

Kohat Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted murder case, seizing a pistol from their possession

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Kohat Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted murder case, seizing a pistol from their possession.

According to the sources of Kohat Police, the timely action was led by SHO MRS Mir Afzal Khan, who, along with a police team, took suspect Saleem into custody mere hours after the incident occurred.

According to sources, the accused had shot and injured a local resident following a personal dispute. The police have registered a case of attempted murder against Saleem at the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station, with the investigation team now taking over the case.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency

Pakistan assumes Asian Cricket Council Presidency

3 minutes ago
 FCCI welcomes decrease in power prices

FCCI welcomes decrease in power prices

3 minutes ago
 EDGE Group advances anti-drone cooperation with Br ..

EDGE Group advances anti-drone cooperation with Brazilian Navy

16 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori meets Mufti Ab ..

Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori meets Mufti Abdul Raheem, discusses religiou ..

3 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

3 minutes ago
 Significant drop in street crimes in Karachi’s C ..

Significant drop in street crimes in Karachi’s Central District : Report

3 minutes ago
DPM for selected proposals to bolster trade, inves ..

DPM for selected proposals to bolster trade, investment ties with friendly count ..

3 minutes ago
 Kohat Police apprehend attempted murder suspect, r ..

Kohat Police apprehend attempted murder suspect, recover weapon

3 minutes ago
 Eid holidays come to an end as passengers return t ..

Eid holidays come to an end as passengers return to work

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee convenes first 2025 me ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE, SIATT, Brazilian Navy advance to next phase ..

EDGE, SIATT, Brazilian Navy advance to next phase in development of MANSUP-ER an ..

1 hour ago
 Commissioner Maryam Khan holds open court at her o ..

Commissioner Maryam Khan holds open court at her office

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan