Kohat Police apprehend attempted murder suspect, recover weapon

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Kohat Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted murder case, seizing a pistol from their possession.

According to the sources of Kohat Police, the timely action was led by SHO MRS Mir Afzal Khan, who, along with a police team, took suspect Saleem into custody mere hours after the incident occurred.

According to sources, the accused had shot and injured a local resident following a personal dispute. The police have registered a case of attempted murder against Saleem at the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station, with the investigation team now taking over the case.

