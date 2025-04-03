Kohat Police Apprehend Attempted Murder Suspect, Recover Weapon
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 07:43 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Kohat Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in an attempted murder case, seizing a pistol from their possession.
According to the sources of Kohat Police, the timely action was led by SHO MRS Mir Afzal Khan, who, along with a police team, took suspect Saleem into custody mere hours after the incident occurred.
According to sources, the accused had shot and injured a local resident following a personal dispute. The police have registered a case of attempted murder against Saleem at the Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station, with the investigation team now taking over the case.
APP/azq/378
