Kohat Police Apprehend Head Of Armed Group
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 07:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The head of a dangerous armed group with automatic weapons was taken into custody by Kohat Police on Sunday.
During a raid, SHO Jangal Khel Police Station Irfan Afridi and the police team apprehended the suspects.
According to police sources, there were multiple reports related to disturbance of peace which led to the action against the local gang leader. The accused suspect has allegedly opened fire on opponents and instilled panic among others.
During the operation, numerous cartridges and a Kalashnikov were recovered from the arrested accused Qayyum Shinwari.
The accused was wanted in a case filed against him in Jangal Khel Police Station.
