Kohat Police apprehend Inter-district smuggler with cache of weapons

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police on Friday successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition, leading to the apprehension of Musharraf Khan, a resident of Bazid Khel, who is believed to be an inter-district arms smuggler.

The successful operation was executed by SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Asif Hayat, ASI Farmanullah, and their dedicated police team.

The seized arsenal includes 8 pistols, 8 chargers, and an impressive 1450 cartridges. A case has been filed against the

alleged arms smuggler at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

