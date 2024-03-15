Open Menu

Kohat Police Apprehend Inter-district Smuggler With Cache Of Weapons

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2024 | 09:06 PM

Kohat Police on Friday successfully intercepted an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition, leading to the apprehension of Musharraf Khan, a resident of Bazid Khel, who is believed to be an inter-district arms smuggler

The successful operation was executed by SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Asif Hayat, ASI Farmanullah, and their dedicated police team.

The seized arsenal includes 8 pistols, 8 chargers, and an impressive 1450 cartridges. A case has been filed against the

alleged arms smuggler at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

APP/azq/378

