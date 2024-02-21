Open Menu

Kohat Police Apprehend Two Armed Suspects With Automatic Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Kohat police apprehend two armed suspects with automatic weapons

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) In a swift operation on Wednesday, Kohat Police apprehended two individuals found in possession of automatic weapons.

Led by SHO Jarma Fazal Muhammad, the police force conducted the operation on Kamar Dhand Road, resulting in the detention of the armed suspects.

The alleged perpetrators, identified as Piao Noor and Haya Gul, residents of Tor Chapri, were found in possession of Kalashnikovs, pistols, and dozens of cartridges.

Following their arrest, the suspects were promptly transferred to the Jarma police station for further investigation.

Cases have been registered against the accused for the illegal possession of arms, underscoring the commitment of Kohat

Police to uphold law and order in the region.

APP/azq/378

