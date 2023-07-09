Kohat Police arrest 11 suspects in search and strike operation

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Kohat Shakardara Police on Sunday arrested 11 suspected during a Search and strike operation against anti-social elements at various places was carried out.

During the operation, police recovered weapons and drugs from their possession, including 1 Kalashnikov, 1 pistol, 4 chargers, dozens of cartridges and 1030 grams of hashish.

The search operation was carried out under and led by DSP Lachi Aqiq Hussain and SHO Shakardara Amjad Khan.

A heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in the search operation at the targeted places.

Various cases have been registered in Shakardara police station against the suspects and further investigation has been initiated.