Kohat Police Arrest 122 Proclaimed Offenders In Two Weeks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 03:04 PM

Kohat police arrested 122 proclaimed offenders wanted in several heinous crimes and recovered a huge quantity of arms over the last two weeks during intelligence-based search operations across the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Kohat police arrested 122 proclaimed offenders wanted in several heinous crimes and recovered a huge quantity of arms over the last two weeks during intelligence-based search operations across the district.

The Kohat police's spokesperson said these operations were being under the direct supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Khalid.

He said that crackdowns were also conducted against drug mafia during which 36 drug dealers including seven smugglers were nabbed.

He said the police also recovered 25 Kalashnikov, two Kalakov, 10 rifles, 34 guns, 225 pistols and 5,583 rounds of ammunition from possession of arrested suspects.

The police also recovered a total of 100 kilo grammes of hashish, two kgs of heroin, five bottles of liquor and 190 grams of ice-drug .

The arrested criminals and drug dealers have been sent to jail after completion of necessary legal proceedings and investigation has been started against them.

