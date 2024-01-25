Kohat police arrest 13 suspects, recovered weapons, drugs

Kohat Police on Thursday arrested 13 suspects including one wanted criminal and recovered weapons, and narcotics during the search and strike operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Kohat Police on Thursday arrested 13 suspects including one wanted criminal and recovered weapons, and narcotics during the search and strike operation.

According to a police spokesman, the recent search operation was conducted in the nearby hilly regions of Ghorzandi, Samari, Darmaluk, and others.

The police recovered three pistols, five chargers, numerous ammunition, 2.715 kg of hashish, and 670 grams of opium from the arrested suspects.

DPO Kohat Farhan Khan supervised all search operations with the assistance of SHO Lachi Jaber Khan, DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan, and a team of police and elite force contingent.

All the suspects were moved to the Lachi police station for further investigations.

