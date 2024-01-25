Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrest 13 Suspects, Recovered Weapons, Drugs

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 08:36 PM

Kohat police arrest 13 suspects, recovered weapons, drugs

Kohat Police on Thursday arrested 13 suspects including one wanted criminal and recovered weapons, and narcotics during the search and strike operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Kohat Police on Thursday arrested 13 suspects including one wanted criminal and recovered weapons, and narcotics during the search and strike operation.

According to a police spokesman, the recent search operation was conducted in the nearby hilly regions of Ghorzandi, Samari, Darmaluk, and others.

The police recovered three pistols, five chargers, numerous ammunition, 2.715 kg of hashish, and 670 grams of opium from the arrested suspects.

DPO Kohat Farhan Khan supervised all search operations with the assistance of SHO Lachi Jaber Khan, DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan, and a team of police and elite force contingent.

All the suspects were moved to the Lachi police station for further investigations.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Kohat Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people ..

Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative publ ..

1 minute ago
 Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l ..

Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l Day of Education

1 minute ago
 Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election C ..

Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office

1 minute ago
 HEC chairman advocates focus on science and techno ..

HEC chairman advocates focus on science and technology for progress

56 seconds ago
 SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years

SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years

3 minutes ago
 Development project launched to promote poultry in ..

Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP

3 minutes ago
EPA director unveils alarming climate change data ..

EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB

3 minutes ago
 JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohman ..

JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohmand District

3 minutes ago
 Police seized 11800 litres diesel, NCP items worth ..

Police seized 11800 litres diesel, NCP items worth 10.3m in DIKhan

1 minute ago
 Digitizing electoral process suggested to eliminat ..

Digitizing electoral process suggested to eliminate controversies

1 minute ago
 GDA starts renovation, cleaning of parks

GDA starts renovation, cleaning of parks

1 minute ago
 Meeting held to ensure implementation of code of c ..

Meeting held to ensure implementation of code of conduct for elections

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan