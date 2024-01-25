Kohat Police Arrest 13 Suspects, Recovered Weapons, Drugs
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 08:36 PM
Kohat Police on Thursday arrested 13 suspects including one wanted criminal and recovered weapons, and narcotics during the search and strike operation
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Kohat Police on Thursday arrested 13 suspects including one wanted criminal and recovered weapons, and narcotics during the search and strike operation.
According to a police spokesman, the recent search operation was conducted in the nearby hilly regions of Ghorzandi, Samari, Darmaluk, and others.
The police recovered three pistols, five chargers, numerous ammunition, 2.715 kg of hashish, and 670 grams of opium from the arrested suspects.
DPO Kohat Farhan Khan supervised all search operations with the assistance of SHO Lachi Jaber Khan, DSP Lachi Yusuf Jan, and a team of police and elite force contingent.
All the suspects were moved to the Lachi police station for further investigations.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative publ ..
Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l Day of Education
Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office
HEC chairman advocates focus on science and technology for progress
SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years
Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP
EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB
JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohmand District
Police seized 11800 litres diesel, NCP items worth 10.3m in DIKhan
Digitizing electoral process suggested to eliminate controversies
GDA starts renovation, cleaning of parks
Meeting held to ensure implementation of code of conduct for elections
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative public policies: CM Baqa ..1 minute ago
-
Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office1 minute ago
-
SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years3 minutes ago
-
Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP3 minutes ago
-
EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB3 minutes ago
-
JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohmand District3 minutes ago
-
Police seized 11800 litres diesel, NCP items worth 10.3m in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
Digitizing electoral process suggested to eliminate controversies1 minute ago
-
GDA starts renovation, cleaning of parks1 minute ago
-
Meeting held to ensure implementation of code of conduct for elections1 minute ago
-
NDMA’s Gender & Child Cell joins Steering Committee of IAWG1 minute ago
-
Japanese CG calls on Mayor Karachi29 minutes ago