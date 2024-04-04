Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrest 15 Suspects, Recover Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Kohat police arrest 15 suspects, recover weapons

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Kohat Police in an operation launched against the criminals have apprehended 15 suspects including two proclaimed offenders on Thursday.

The operation led by ASP Sadar Muhammad Talha Arif and monitored by In-charge Mills Chowki Farmanullah,

conducted in Kohat Mills area, to nab the culprits involved in heinous activities.

During the raid, Police teams recovered a Kalashnikov, three pistols, and number of cartridges.

Police team thorough searched the targeted locations including the houses of proclaimed offenders and potential hideouts of criminal elements.

Additionally, rented houses were also scrutinized as part of the operation. All detainees were transferred to Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police station for further investigation.

APP/azq/378/

