Kohat Police Arrest 15 Suspects, Recover Weapons
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Kohat Police in an operation launched against the criminals have apprehended 15 suspects including two proclaimed offenders on Thursday.
The operation led by ASP Sadar Muhammad Talha Arif and monitored by In-charge Mills Chowki Farmanullah,
conducted in Kohat Mills area, to nab the culprits involved in heinous activities.
During the raid, Police teams recovered a Kalashnikov, three pistols, and number of cartridges.
Police team thorough searched the targeted locations including the houses of proclaimed offenders and potential hideouts of criminal elements.
Additionally, rented houses were also scrutinized as part of the operation. All detainees were transferred to Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police station for further investigation.
APP/azq/378/
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-day Ramazan bazaar concludes2 minutes ago
-
Scientists find link between lack of sleep, unemployment and heart disease2 minutes ago
-
KP CM for developing livestock sector on modern lines for employment generation2 minutes ago
-
DC for registration of motorcycle rickshaws2 minutes ago
-
Health Minister hands over 100 motorcycles to EPI Vaccinators in Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
DC inspects district jail, ensures prisoner welfare11 minutes ago
-
Divisional Development Working Party met11 minutes ago
-
New IMF programme crucial for economic stability: PM11 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr: Govt announces four holidays12 minutes ago
-
ECP rejects PML-N plea for recount in PP-124, Toba Tek Singh12 minutes ago
-
Bahawalnagar gears up for Jum'at-ul-Vidaa with security measures12 minutes ago
-
Filth depots cleared by heavy machinery under MWMC grand cleanliness operation12 minutes ago