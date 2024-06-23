Kohat Police arrest 17 suspects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) In an intelligence-based search operation, the Kohat Police on Sunday arrested 17 suspects and recovered weapons and drugs from their possession. According to police sources, the arrested suspects were the facilitators of proclaimed offenders. The search operation was conducted in the suburbs of Jarma, Sur Gul, Muslim, Kamar Dhand and Zarha Mela.

Three pistols, dozens of cartridges, and 400 grams of hashish were recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

On the special instructions of DPO Kohat Muhammad Umar Khan, a heavy contingent of police comprising on Elite Force, and women police officers participated in the search operation led by ASP Muhammad Talha Arif and SHO Jarma Sada Khan.

During the operation, a complete data of persons staying in rented houses, local hotels, hostels and residential flats was checked. Cases are registered against the arrested persons in Jerma Police Station.