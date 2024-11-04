Kohat police arrest 20 suspects in anti-drug operation

Kohat Cantonment Police on Monday arrested 20 suspects during a recent search and strike operation against anti-social elements

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Kohat Cantonment Police on Monday arrested 20 suspects during a recent search and strike operation against anti-social elements.

According to the police, the operation took place in the Muhammadzai area and its surroundings, and resulted in the recovery of four pistols, four chargers, dozens of cartridges, and 865 grams of hashish.

Under the leadership of DSP City Hafeez Yousafzai and SHO Cantt Nasir Rafiq, a significant number of police officers including elite forces and women officers participated in the operation.

The arrested individuals have been taken to the cantonment police station for further investigation and cases have been registered against those found with illegal arms and drugs.

