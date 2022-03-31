Kohat police arrest 2450 criminals during ongoing operation

Kohat police have arrested 30 more criminals and absconders, taking the number of total arrested accused to 2450 in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements and absconders in the district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Kohat police have arrested 30 more criminals and absconders, taking the number of total arrested accused to 2450 in its ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements and absconders in the district.

A spokesman for Kohat police on Thursday told media that the arrests were made under the National Action Plan adding that 9 facilitators of criminals were also among the arrested. Police also recovered a large consignment of arms and drugs during the operation.

He said following the directive of District Police Officer Kohat, Muhammad Suleiman, search and strike operations were conducted across the district and FR areas to curb the crimes and ensure writ of the law.

Among 2450 arrested suspects, there were 30 proclaimed offenders and their 9 facilitators, wanted in murders and attempted murders, and other serious nature crimes.

The Kohat police also recovered 15 Kalashnikovs, 3 Kalakovs, 4 repeaters, 35 rifles, 170 pistols, 13,000 rounds of ammunition, and 300 chargers during the operations.

Cases were registered against 45 criminals involved in drug trafficking and smuggling of liquor while investigation from others accused was underway.