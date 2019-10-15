UrduPoint.com
Kohat Police Arrest 2754 Suspects In October

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Police have arrested 2754 suspects, including 35 absconders and 19 facilitators in search and strike operation this month.

Under the National Action Plan, illegal weapons have also been seized as a result of vigorous and sustained crackdowns against criminals, said police press release.

Four narcotics traffickers and 11 drug pushers involved in inter-provincial smuggling of marijuana have been jailed so far.

Among those arrested are three Afghan nationals staying illegally and 180 non-residents.

During the first fifteen days of October, a total of 13 Kalashnikovs, 9 rifles,18 guns, 116 pistols,1800 cartridges, and 60 chargers were recovered during crackdown across the district.

Police seized 54 Kiolograms Charas ,3kg of heroin and 41 bottles of alcohol this month during a crackdown in connection with the crackdown against drug supply line and busted inter- provincial gang of drug smugglers.

