Kohat Police Arrest 2850 Suspects, 50 Proclaimed Offenders

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:42 PM

Kohat police arrest 2850 suspects, 50 proclaimed offenders

Kohat police arrested 2850 suspects including 50 proclaimed offenders and recovered a huge cache of arms during various operations conducted over the last month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Kohat police arrested 2850 suspects including 50 proclaimed offenders and recovered a huge cache of arms during various operations conducted over the last month.

According to the district police the total arrested persons also include 138 drug dealers and 20 facilitators of criminals and four Afghan nationals in search operations from different areas of Kohat in March.

During these operations, the police recovered 25 Kalashnikov, three Kalakov, seven repeaters, 10 rifles, 27 guns, 195 pistols, 7000 cartridges and 240 chargers from possession of 2850 arrested suspects.

From possession of 138 arrested drug dealers, 196-kilogram hashish, 11-kilogram Ice, 1195-gram heroin and 10 bottles of alcohol were recovered, cases against them were registered.

During the last month 1400 rented houses were checked in the district and cases were registered against eight unregistered tenants.

Search operations and raids on hideout of criminals and on dens of drug dealers on orders of DPO Khalid Mehmood are continued in Kohat district in compliance with national action plan agenda, the police added.

