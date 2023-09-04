Kohat police arrest 3 accused in theft case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Kohat, Jarma police arrested three accused on Monday in a theft case within 48 hours of the incident and recovered batteries, laptops, electronic devices, UPS and other household items from their possession.

According to a police source, the arrested accused had stolen valuables from the house of Police Constable Khurram Shahzad resident of Chakrakot currently residing in Mominabad.

The plaintiff along with his family went to Rawalpindi after locking the house, taking advantage of which the accused broke into the house and committed theft.

After the incident, on the instruction of SP City Rokhan, the search for the accused was started and the police team under the leadership of DSP Yusuf Jan and SHO Jarma Abid Wasim tracked down the accused and arrested them.

Rafiq, the main suspect involved in the incident, and on his identification, Ajmin and Zaman, residents of Mominabad, were arrested during a raid.

The arrested accused have been shifted to Jarma police station for further legal action.