Kohat Police Arrest 30 Proclaimed Offenders During Ongoing Operations

The district police arrested 595 suspects including 30 proclaimed offenders and recovered huge quantity of arms and drugs from their possession during crackdown conducted against social elements during the current week

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The district police arrested 595 suspects including 30 proclaimed offenders and recovered huge quantity of arms and drugs from their possession during crackdown conducted against social elements during the current week.

According to police department, Kohat police conducted operation against anti-social elements in various parts of the district in light of directives of DPO Kohat Mansoor Aman.

During those operations the police arrested 595 suspects including 30 proclaimed offenders, four Afghans and 16 drug dealers besides recovering a cache of weapons and huge quantity of narcotics from their possession during current week.

The arms and drugs which were seized include seven Kalashnikov, five rifle, 14 guns, 100 pistols, 160 chargers, and 7000 cartridges, 30 gram Ice-drug 18000 gram Cannabis, and 1060 gram.

The police spokesman says that deportation of four arrested Afghan suspects was an ongoing phenomena, adding in this week, data of 14000 people and 7000 vehicles including motorcycles was also checked.

He said 565 people among them were booked and presented before court of law, while 126 unregistered and without number plate motor cycles were taken into police custody.

