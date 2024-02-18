Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrest 30 Suspects In Search Operation

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2024 | 10:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Police on Sunday arrested 30 suspects during a search and strike operation on the outskirts of Kohat Billi Tang.

During the operation, 2 Kalashnikovs, 1 gun, 1 rifle, 3 pistols, 10 chargers, and dozens of cartridges were recovered from their possession.

DSP Gumbat Muzaffar Syed and SHO Billi Tang Irfan Afridi led the search operation, in which targeted houses were searched and sensitive places were checked. The search operation was carried out in the population of Billi Tang headquarters and adjoining areas.

Police registered cases against them and transferred them to Billi Tang police station for further investigation.

